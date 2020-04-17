NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTOIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get NESTE OYJ/ADR alerts:

Shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 101,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

NESTE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.