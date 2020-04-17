Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 444.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 176,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,150,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Netflix from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $8.77 on Friday, hitting $430.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,792,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,410. The firm has a market cap of $187.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

