NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Short Interest Update

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 144,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBSE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NBSE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 128,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,140. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

