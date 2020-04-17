New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Receives Hold Rating from Northland Securities

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBEV. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of New Age Beverages stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. 103,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,576. New Age Beverages has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.13.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 35.52% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business’s revenue was up 322.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in New Age Beverages by 418.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 904,499 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 308,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

