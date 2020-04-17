New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Given New $150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EDU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

NYSE:EDU traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.98. 1,507,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,945. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5,434.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,286,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173,060 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,720,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,291,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,323,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 13,828.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management now owns 3,747,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.