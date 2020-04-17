Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.90 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $191,969.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,139.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.69 or 0.02432901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.63 or 0.03314481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00604384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00798723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00077093 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00027380 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00585231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,620,878,762 coins and its circulating supply is 5,794,878,762 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

