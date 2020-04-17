Niobio Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $40,140.93 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $40,140.93 and approximately $27.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

