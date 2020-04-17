Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Getting Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a coverage optimism score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 34,599,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,252,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -348,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

