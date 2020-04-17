Noku Reaches Market Cap of $2.07 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, Noku has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Noku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Noku has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $703.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.02734210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00224848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Noku

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

