Norris Perne & French LLP MI Decreases Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,099,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.89. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.