Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) Insider Buys £1,920 in Stock

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) insider Eric W. Hook acquired 2,000 shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £1,920 ($2,525.65).

Shares of LON:NBI opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Friday. Northbridge Industrial Services Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 62.16 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.43). The stock has a market cap of $25.95 million and a PE ratio of -24.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

About Northbridge Industrial Services

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.