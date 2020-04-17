Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 190.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after acquiring an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,873,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,372,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after purchasing an additional 248,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $8.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.52. 82,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,878. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.45. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.