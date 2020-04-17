Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 141,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $3,193,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 65,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 924,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,691 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NVMI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. 65,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,070. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.