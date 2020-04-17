Novacoin (NVC) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 39.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. Novacoin has a total market cap of $459,628.80 and $1,201.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002756 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033974 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048769 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,138.37 or 0.99985808 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059896 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

