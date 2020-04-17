Novartis AG Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Novartis in a report released on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVS. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

NVS stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.33. Novartis has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $196.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in Novartis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Novartis by 7.8% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Novartis by 24.6% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 166,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

