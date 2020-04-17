Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,515. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

