NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Receiving Extremely Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) have been trending extremely positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NRG Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,055,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

