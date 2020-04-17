Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 4,418,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,981. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.