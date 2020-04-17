NuVasive, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NUVA. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.