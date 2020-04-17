Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Olin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,776 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Olin by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 112,461 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Olin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OLN opened at $13.02 on Friday. Olin has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.