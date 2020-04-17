OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Up 55.8% in March

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the March 15th total of 2,002,700 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $437,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,496,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,643,519 shares in the company, valued at $81,208,903.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of OneMain by 16.9% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of OneMain by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 26,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 730,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 91,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,801,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMF traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,889. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.47.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.