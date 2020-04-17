Opes Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $48.78. 815,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,218. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4183 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.