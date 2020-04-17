Oppenheimer Comments on Sabre Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sabre in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sabre’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

SABR stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.73. Sabre has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at $581,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Sabre by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 38,260 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sabre by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 49,776 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 71,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

