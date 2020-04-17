Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,187,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749,755. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $167.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

