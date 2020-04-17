Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Short Interest Up 15.2% in March

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 412,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

OESX stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

