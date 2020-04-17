Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in March

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 45,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of ORRF traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 43,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORRF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.