Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.42 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,497 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,565.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 175,165 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $58.43. 4,491,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.