Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Update

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the March 15th total of 1,227,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.09. 1,205,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,738. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.28 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 66.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point lowered Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

In related news, Director Eric A. Kaye bought 14,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Nationwide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

