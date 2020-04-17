P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 882,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

P H Glatfelter stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. P H Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $230.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. P H Glatfelter’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 36,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.