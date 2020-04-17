PAC Global Price Hits $0.0001 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. PAC Global has a market cap of $883,064.07 and approximately $4,478.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, P2PB2B and CryptoBridge. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, YoBit, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, TOPBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

