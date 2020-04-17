Pandacoin (PND) Market Cap Achieves $941,052.75

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Pandacoin has a market cap of $941,052.75 and approximately $20.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000228 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

