Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $6.61 on Friday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

In other Par Pacific news, CFO William Monteleone bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $86,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,864.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate bought 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $404,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,326,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after buying an additional 611,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,244,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,037,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 514,600 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.