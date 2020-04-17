PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 2,399,400 shares. Currently, 18.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.95. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 729.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

