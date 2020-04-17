Patten Group Inc. Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 5.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $63,715,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.10. 17,570,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,633,828. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

