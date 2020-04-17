Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 5,095 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Target were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 59.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,868,000 after buying an additional 188,381 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.30. 5,939,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,010. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

