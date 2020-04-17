Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $12.54 Million Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,388 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.7% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,579 shares of company stock worth $10,743,467. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $10.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $342.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,535. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.82. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.