Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $417,608,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,733,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,161,574. The company has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.