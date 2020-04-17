Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 2,499 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Nike comprises about 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after acquiring an additional 775,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $86.30. 9,358,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,615,033. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

