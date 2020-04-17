Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,332 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded up $11.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $321.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,803. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

