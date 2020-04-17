Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 4,034 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

