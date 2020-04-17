Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014074 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Coinbit, TOKOK and Bit-Z. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $246.11 million and $932.26 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Kyber Network, Iquant, Hotbit, OKCoin, TOKOK, KuCoin, Crex24, Coinall, Bit-Z, CoinBene, SouthXchange, BW.com, OKEx, CoinPlace, Sistemkoin, WazirX, Coinsuper, P2PB2B, BigONE, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, BitMart, C2CX, FCoin, DDEX, Coinbit, BitMax, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, BCEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, MXC, Bittrex, Bitfinex, ABCC, CoinEx and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

