Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,068,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,142. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.07.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

