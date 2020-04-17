Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 2.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Paypal by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,041,000 after buying an additional 1,776,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,677,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,188. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.07.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

