PCHAIN Market Cap Achieves $530,317.03 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $530,317.03 and $20,639.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Switcheo Network, Bibox and IDEX. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.93 or 0.04265502 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00065844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014119 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009566 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003336 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,367,208 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, Switcheo Network, DDEX, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.