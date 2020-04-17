Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 5,670,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.54.

Shares of BTU stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.35. 1,710,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,368. The company has a market cap of $340.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $37,454.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,714 shares in the company, valued at $409,362.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,370 shares of company stock worth $100,878. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,604 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,163 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 870,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 853,470 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 742,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,080,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after buying an additional 537,033 shares in the last quarter.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

