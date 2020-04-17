Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Syncona (LON:SYNC)

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Syncona stock opened at GBX 211.38 ($2.78) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.37. Syncona has a 52-week low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 267 ($3.51). The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.40.

In related news, insider Melanie Gee sold 10,405 shares of Syncona stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50), for a total value of £19,769.50 ($26,005.66). Also, insider Thomas Henderson sold 1,000,000 shares of Syncona stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £2,470,000 ($3,249,144.96).

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

