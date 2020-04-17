Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price (down previously from GBX 310 ($4.08)) on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 238.75 ($3.14).

LON:BOWL opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 237.45. The company has a market cap of $214.12 million and a P/E ratio of 10.64. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 317 ($4.17).

In other news, insider Laurence Keen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,255.20). Also, insider Ivan Schofield bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,750 ($36,503.55). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $10,075,000.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

