Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 42.80 ($0.56) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.25. Foxtons Group has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 98 ($1.29). The company has a market cap of $114.57 million and a P/E ratio of -15.29.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX (1.10) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foxtons Group will post 521.9999602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Barlow bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

