Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WKP. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,058.50 ($13.92).

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 767.30 ($10.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 420.88 ($5.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 857.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,057.58.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($16.05), for a total transaction of £122,000 ($160,484.08). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total value of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

