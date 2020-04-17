Peony Market Capitalization Reaches $59,301.01 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 26% higher against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $59,301.01 and approximately $4,439.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,852,408 coins and its circulating supply is 2,732,580 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

